Flavor Flav is 60-years-old with seven children and more grandchildren and he's now welcomed a newborn baby child into the world. The Blast reports how the Public Enemy rapper has been named in a paternity suit with Kate Gammell who claims Flavor is the father of her two-month-old, Jordan. Flavor has denied the claim but reports say a paternity test was conducted, proving that he is, in fact, the father.

Sources say the duo know each since Kate has worked with Flavor in the past, on a management level handling his merchandise and appearances. Apparently Kate was Chuck D's assistant before moving on to work with Flavor. Growing Up Hip-Hip showcased the baby shower Kate held before Jordan's birth that was attended by some of Flavor's children, leading us and everyone else to believe he's clearly the father.

Flavor recently had a tearful encounter with his daughter who told him she was homeless due to her father's absence. "Growing up was hard," Dazyna Drayton told her dad. "It was very hard. It was not fun half the time. I had to deal with bullies and fighting. I had bumps and bruises. You not being there and stuff...it was a lot."