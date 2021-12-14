Flavor Flav may have totalled his car earlier today, but he’s luckily to have been spared his life after boulder fell down a La Tuna Canyon cliffside and reportedly smashed the right side of his vehicle.

According to TMZ, the rapper was on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when he was struck, causing him to lose control of his car for a brief second. Thankfully, he managed to regain control and safely maneuvered the vehicle to the side of the road.

Photos shared by the outlet show that the rock did a tremendous amount of damage, completely smashing in the front right side of the white whip. “We’re told if Flav had just been a few feet in another direction, the boulder would’ve killed him,” the article reads.

Reports say that the 62-year-old is mentally shaken up following the incident, but physically he’s doing fine. “God is good,” he told TMZ. “[I] came very close to death but [I’m] super grateful to be alive,” the New York native added.

Apparently, at the time of the rock’s tumble, another patron of the road saw the whole thing go down, and had begun to “freak out” before stopping to see if the other driver was ok. It’s been noted that the Flavor of Love star had his team’s help in getting AAA to the scene to get his totaled vehicle.

