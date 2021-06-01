Live music is on the cusp of a triumphant return, with many artists set to hit the stage this coming summer and beyond. Today, the Flatbush Zombies have come through to announce an upcoming Halloween show, set to take place on October 31st at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver Colorado.

"DENVER," confirms the Flatbush Zombies, unveiling the eerie and effective flyer for The Freek Show. "THE FREEK SHOW IS COMING TO RED ROCKS ON OCTOBER 30TH. TIX ON SALE THIS WEEK." All the while, the grimy and spooky Zombies classic "Death" sets an appropriately sinister tone.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

If it wasn't enough to see the Flatbush Zombies hold it down with a Halloween-themed show, the lineup of supporting players makes it all the more exciting. Joining Meechy Darko, Erick Arc Elliot, and Zombie Juice at The Freek Show are Earl Sweatshirt, Young M.A, Reason, Nyck Caution, and Tezzo Touchdown.

All things considered, it's looking like an exciting night, and don't be surprised to see more than a few costumes brought out for the occasion. It should also be noted that the timing is indeed interesting, and bodes well for those hoping to see another album from the Flatbush Zombies, as live concerts and new music tend to go hand in hand. For now, we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the official announcement flyer for The Freek Show below.

