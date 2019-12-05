Flatbush Zombies & Tech N9ne Connect For New Banger "Monica"

It's a match made in heaven or perhaps one spawned in hell. After all, what matter of madness might ensure when the King of Darkness connects with a trio of Zombies. Today, we have the answer. Tech N9ne and Flatbush Zombies have linked up to drop off "Monica," a slick banger produced by the multitalented Erick The Architect. Though we did see the Zombies during springtime's Beast Coast collabo album, it's been a relatively quiet year for them -- at least, until now.

The single, which centers around one particular refrain, features verses from Erick, Zombie Juice, Meech, and Tech N9ne to close it off. There's plenty to appreciate here, and while the flow might be limited by the main conceit, each verse manages to jam plenty of attitude and hard-hitting lines regardless. An essential, and perhaps even monumental link-up, Tech and the Flatbush three made sure to warm up in time for the winter season. Where they go from here is anybody's guess.

Quotable Lyrics

Only rapper makin' beats since seventeen, my n***

They thought FBZ was just Juice and Meech, my n***

Never did it hurt my soul or self-esteem, my n***

But that shit weak, my nigga, they still sleep, my n***

Even from a wheelchair I rap with such ease, my n****

Way better than rappers standin' on two feet, my n***