Flatbush Zombies & DJ Scratch Cover Metallica's "The Unforgiven"

Metallica is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time and their Black Album from 1991 is one of their most classic albums thanks to the fact that it brought their sound to the mainstream. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of this project, the band has come out with a special album full of covers from a diverse range of artists. In fact, plenty of hip-hop acts can be found on this new album, including Flatbush Zombies who were joined by DJ Scratch for a unique rendition of "The Unforgiven" which is one of the biggest hits on the album.

With this new version of the song, we get a sample of the acoustic guitar line all while James Hetfield's original chorus is played throughout the song. From there, we get some inspired verses from Erick The Architect, Zombie Juice, and Meechy Darko. The group's vocal stylings fit perfectly over the song all while DJ Scratch's production helps keep the song's original vibe alive.

Flatbush Zombies and Metallica is a crossover you wouldn't expect although it is certainly done tastefully.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m tryin’ to stop thinkin’ about the bad

But will we ever stop thinkin’ about our past

Regrets, grudges, everything that ain't last

Feel like I’m under water trying to throw punches but I’m hittin’ glass