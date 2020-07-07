In 2020, it's not even remotely shocking to hear any politician entertain conspiracy theories. Over the weekend, Florida politician KW Miller went on a bizarre rant that dove into some strange conspiracies. Apparently, Miller's entirely convinced that Beyonce is A) a non-Black Italian woman that is B) being used as a puppet for George Soros.

“We threw out, I guess the words we’ll use are some contentious points for the lefts and globalists to chew on,” Miller said after the tweets went viral. He described it as "bait." “We knew all of the trolls and bad actors would jump, and they would go crazy.”

He's not done. Miller is currently campaigning for a seat in Congress and apparently, this is all just a marketing scheme tog et people talking. However, even after revealing his motives, he returned to Twitter today where he dished some hot takes on hip-hop but specifically, Big Sean. But first, he took aim at the president of G.O.O.D Music by referring to Push as a "crack cocaine dealer who comes up with nursery rhymes."

"Btw, Pusha T arguably had the second best verse on “Mercy” and that is not a testament to him - it’s just a testament to how pitiful Big Sean is as an emcee," Miller wrote. Before accusing Push and Sean of being in the Deep State, he said Kanye "must have been doing charity by allowing Sean a contract." He then claimed the "Detroit doesn't claim him."

Check out the strange tweets below.