FKJ Enlists Bas For "Risk" Off His Imminent EP

Noah C
November 05, 2019 12:04
Risk
FKJ Feat. Bas

Bas opens himself to the dangers and rewards of taking risks.


French multi-instrumentalist, FKJ, has so many tools at his disposal that it's always hard to predict what his next song will sound like. Regardless of which direction he chooses to venture though, you can count on an immaculate sense of rhythm and an underlying bliss in his music. These features are certainly prominent in his new collaboration with Dreamville veteran, Bas, titled "Risk". The Queens-bred rapper lets himself fall into subdued, yet intricate, instrumental. His comforting tone fills pockets in FKJ's plaintive guitar-playing. While Bas exhales lines like, "Havent seen light in a while," the airiness of the song can't help but evoke hope. 

"Risk" will appear on FKJ's EP, Ylang Ylang, which drops next week. Bas expressed how satisfied he is with the outcome of this collaboration on Instagram. "Immensely proud of this one. Love collaborating with artists that push the bounds and challenge me creatively. I consider @frenchkiwijuice [FKJ] amongst the greatest musicians of our generation so to write and be featured on his new single is a moment for me. Vibes on vibes. Start your day off right."

Quotable Lyrics

Risk, I never though it'd be this
I'm jumping out of your arms
I land and fall in a pit
Is this what they call the abyss? 

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS FKJ Enlists Bas For "Risk" Off His Imminent EP
