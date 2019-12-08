FKi 1st Rebrands With "Velvet" Single

Producer 1$t (formerly known as FKi 1st) is responsible for some of the most memorable tracks of the last half of this decade and now has the Atlanta-based hyphenate continues his quest in switching gears, he's hopped on the mic to deliver on his newest solo single "Velvet."

The atmospheric and lush new track adds meaning to the title as 1$t uses it to preview his forthcoming full-length outing Tokyo Project, appropriately recorded entirely in the Japanese capital, further broadening his catalog overseas.

The new track also comes attached to a clip anchored by its fair share of special effects as 1$t delivers on the breezy cut. Get into it below and be on the lookout for Tokyo Project.

Quotable Lyrics

This shit so smooth

It sound like Velvet, don't it?

You can tell that it's cash

You can smell it on me