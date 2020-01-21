When FKA Twigs dropped off her "Cellophane" video last year (before the arrival of her Magdalene album) the singer showcased her impressive pole dancing skills as the video showcased her stripping her way into another universe. After the visuals were released, the UK bred singer released another short documentary on the extensive training and practice that went into perfecting her moves.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Such training and effort into learning her new skill have not gone to waste since FKA is still perfecting her moves and has showcased a video of her latest effort on Instagram. In the clip below, you can see the "Water Me" singer hanging upside on a pole as she twirls around with her leg holding her steady. "Can u find the birthday cake?" she captioned the clip.

FKA's latest upload comes just days after she was spotted with 1975 singer Matt Healy. The duo has been seen cozying up around town leading us to believe that a new romance is on the rise. FKA split things off with Shia LaBeouf in June of last year to focus on her career. "They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it. They are really up in the air right now and we're waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out," a source said at the time.