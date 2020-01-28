While Usher's tribute to Prince at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards last night (Jan 26) was more of a miss than a hit amongst many fans, no one could deny that FKA Twigs killed it as the lead dancer throughout the performance. However, lots of viewers felt like the "Cellophane" singer was, well, not treated as a singer when she rightfully should've been. Surprisingly enough, Twigs had something to say on the subject in her own words.

"Of course i wanted to sing at the grammys," Twigs wrote to her over 376,000 Twitter followers (seen above) in regards to the slight singing snub, following up by writing, "I wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x." Lots of people watching the annually televised music event thought that her presence, especially due her entering the stage by sliding down a pole, didn't exactly represent her eclectic artistry in the best of light. One fan replied by saying "You deserve better. The Grammys is a big joke," meanwhile others echoed the same sentiment but also said she killed it nonetheless and that Price would be proud himself. The Recording Academy replied as well from the official @RecordingAcad handle, writing, "We loved having you. See you on the GRAMMY stage again soon!" Yeah, we'll see!

Watch the full Prince tribute performance by Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. below, and let us know what you think over in the comments: