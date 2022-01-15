FKA Twigs Needs A "meta angel"

On Friday, January 14th, 33-year-old FKA Twigs shared CAPRISONGS – a 17-track album that sees her collaborate with the likes of Pa Salieu, The Weeknd, Solo, Shygirl, Dystopia, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and Unknown T.

Following all that she's been through over the last few years, Twigs has been hard at work on healing, and the themes of her journey come through obviously in her new body of work, which features plenty of moody, electronic beats and introspective lyricism from the English songstress herself.

One of our personal favourites is CAPRISONGS' third title, "meta angel," which finds the MAGDALENE hitmaker confessing that she wishes she had "help from a deeper force/some kind of meta angel," who can "whisper all the answers she needs" and help her figure out how to make life slow down. "I don't think that I'll make it on my own," she sings at the end of the verse.

Check out Twigs' new music below and let us know what titles from the project you've had on repeat since it arrived.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wish I had help from a deeper force

Some kind of meta angel

Then they could whisper all the answers

And maybe life would just slow down

I don't think that I'll make it on my own