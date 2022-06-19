After an impressive Saturday run on our Fire Emoji update, we've returned with a long list of R&B bangers for you to check out this Sunday.

First on our list is "Mercury" from Steve Lacy – a nearly 5-minute-long offering, diving into the sounds of '60s Brazilian bossa nova that's due to arrive on his forthcoming album, Gemini Rights, set to drop this summer.

After that comes a selection from Drake's Honestly, Nevermind project, "Falling Back." The 35-year-old dropped off a music video for the album's second title in which he marries over 20 women with his fellow Canadian Tristan Thompson acting as his best man.

Breezy season is right around the corner, and Chris Brown is making his presence felt with the arrival of his joint track with WizKid (which he previously teased), "Call Me Every Day," while Diddy tapped Bryson Tiller to assist him on "Gotta Move On" (a tune that Yung Miami is clearly loving).

Chlöe continued her impressive string of solo singles with the arrival of a sultry new song, "Surprise," followed by FKA Twigs' "Killer," which the English songstress debuted during her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert earlier this week.

Our final addition to this week's R&B Season update is "Tarantino" by Xavier Omär – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.