FKA Twigs Enlists Headie One & fFed again... On "Don't Judge Me"

Though it's been nearly two years since FKA Twigs has released her last project, MAGDALENE, she's steadily been riding the acclaim. She's made a few appearances as a featured artist while fans have anticipated the release of her next project. It seems like she could have a new project in the pipeline for 2021 as she's now offered her latest single, "Don't Judge Me" ft. Fred again... and Headie One. The atmospheric record serves as a continuation of their 2020 collaboration, "Judge Me," serving as an interlude on Headie One & Fred again's GANG EP that dropped shortly after the drill's rappers release from prison.

"so proud to release don’t judge me into the world. this project is very personal and special to me," FKA Twigs wrote on Twitter about the drop. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I done a million speeches

No justice, no peace, 'cause we in pieces

Officer, am I allowed to breathe here?

I didn't choose to be me, so why discriminate me?

Paranoia got the gang'nem rolling with it lately

Feelin' like they're gonna run up in my crib and take me