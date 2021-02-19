On Thursday, FKA Twigs went on CBS This Morning and sat down with Gayle King to talk about her abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. This television interview was FKA Twigs’ (born Tahliah Barnett) first interview since filing her lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020.

Since then, the gossip flying between the ex-couple has been unrelenting. At the time of the accusations, Shia issued a blanket apology, saying, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

When speaking about the apology, Barnett said, “I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him — the taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it.”

Barnett also goes on to discuss the kind of physical abuse she endured, which she says was also followed by gaslighting, which is meant to make an individual question their own sanity and reality. “There were certain instances where he would push me and then he would say, ‘you fell.’ And I would get really confused… I would think, ‘maybe I did.’”



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 33-year-old singer says that victims and survivors shouldn’t have to feel alone and that she wanted to come forward to help other people recognize the early signs of abuse.

Watch FKA Twigs’ full interview with Gayle King below.

