R&B Season is in full swing. This week, we have new tracks from FKA Twigs, Chris Brown, and Diplo to share with you as we continue to venture into 2022.

On her CAPRISONGS project, 34-year-old Twigs sets a magical tone, revealing that she's in the midst of healing from all the trauma she's endured over the years, but she's still making time for fun with friends and constant self-growth.

We've added "ride the dragon" and "meta angel" to our playlist, but other titles that have quickly become standouts include "oh my love," "papi bones" featuring Shygirl, and "darjeeling" with Jorja Smith and Unknown T.

Virginia-born vocalist Chris Brown also came through for us this week, dropping off a single called "Iffy," which received an accompanying music video just days later. "NEW ERA HAS BEGUN!!!" Breezy told his Instagram followers while promoting the visual.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO BELIEVES IN ME!!! THANKFUL FOR MY TEAM AND TEAM BREEZY," he continued.

Last up on our list of new additions is Diplo's "Forget About Me," on which the DJ teams up with Durante and AlunaGeorge for an upbeat single that's perfect for your next workout or commute to work.

What R&B tracks have you been loving this weekend? Leave a comment and let us know.