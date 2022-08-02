TMZ has confirmed that, when Ma$e signed Fivio back in 2018, he only gave the up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper a $5,000 advance; however, he later was reportedly given $750,000 after being picked up by Columbia Records. The outlet obtained a copy of the deal and published it on Monday.

Both Ma$e and Fivio appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, last week, separately discussing the terms of the contract. After Fivio stated that he was only given $5,000, Ma$e came on the show to clarify that he later received a much higher check.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"I had to put a file together on all the history that was left out," Ma$e said on the podcast. "What he came up here and said was very reckless."

From there, he revealed that he had given him $5,000 at one point in time, but that Fivio later received $750,000 in total.

He elaborated: "I set him up to do a deal to where I could control the deal, make the deal what it should be. Because I knew if he had the leverage he would go in there and sell both of us out. He wasn't able to do that because of the way I structured the deal. When we went in the building, I took [$800,000], he took took $700,000. Now, the reason why it went down to $700,000 is because when I gave him $750[,000] and I took $750[,000], he owed me $50,000 ... For all the money I was spending until he got the deal."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ma$e also discussed his relationship with Diddy and the "disdain" he now has for his former Bad Boy Records partner.

Check out Ma$e's contract with Fivio in full at the link below.

