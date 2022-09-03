Yesterday, things got hectic between rapper, Fivio Foreign, and his baby mother, Jasmine. Their feud originated because, allegedly, the New York rapper promised to give his BM $80,000 and did not deliver. His lack of commitment forced Jasmine to hop on Instagram live where she made some pretty daunting accusations.

During the live stream, Jasmine claimed that Fivio, whose real name is, Maxie Lee Ryles III, went on tour and didn't leave his family any money. "He came back like nothing-- normal," Jasmine stated. She then stated that she brought the issue to his attention, asking him, "How you leave on tour and don't leave your family a dollar? What type of sh*t is that?"

Jasmine said that the New York rapper isn't the "family man" that his label wants to paint him out to be. "This man always walks in the house and walks past his kids," she shouted into the camera. "He don't pay his kids no f*cking mind. He never has," she added.





Additionally, she recalled that her baby father allegedly pulled a gun on her in front of their children and his sister. After getting into an argument and asking Fivio to leave, Jasmine said he lashed out and tried to attack her. "This man, while his sister is holding him back because he's trying to hit me, takes out his gun-- mind you, my kids are behind me crying."





Initially, the "City of Gods" rapper posted a tweet about the situation. "My baby momz [could] never beef with me she still living in my whole crib. "However, he issued a more mature response to The Shade Room.

The 32-year-old told the outlet, "Out of respect for the mother of my children, I am going to handle this issue privately. Never have I ever been accused of not taking care of my children and my responsibilities. As an artist, I travel for work to take care of my family. I love my kids and their mother and it’s unfortunate that she’s made her frustrations with a relationship that I have with Mellow, public.





