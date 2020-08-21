mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign's "13 Going 30" Is An Emotional New Banger

Rose Lilah
August 21, 2020 11:49
Fivio Foreign delivers a brand new single off his upcoming debut album.


This past week, Fivio Foreign was revealed to be among the 2020 XXL Freshmen class. He was joined alongside artists like Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Lil Tjay, 24kGoldn and others. In general, the class was young, but Jack Harlow and Fivio were pinpointed by fans as being the elders among the new class, although where Harlow is pushing towards 23 years, Fivio is firmly on his 30th year of life. In rap-age, that is considered to be "old(er)" at the very least.

Despite criticism, Fivio appears to be taking it all in stride, perhaps even poking back at his XXL detractors with this latest record "13 Going on 30." It's also the name of a rom-com movie with Jennifer Garner. The song is available on both Spotify and YouTube, you can check out the music video below.

The song will reportedly live on Fivio's forthcoming debut album, titled BIBLE.

Quotable Lyrics

My bitch is pregnant, my mom's in the hospital dying
Damn it was early December
I’m losin' my crib, my life in a blender
I really said what I did and I did what I said
I was never one of these pretenders

