After Antonio Brown abruptly left the field during last week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Jan. 2, he caused major headlines. AB was soon cut from the Bucs for his meltdown, and there has been a war of words all week between the two parties about what lead to the feud.

Brown did not make the trip back to Florida with the team after the game, and instead stayed in New York to enjoy life without the responsibilities of being on an NFL team. Included in this leisure time was a trip to the Brooklyn Nets game against the Memphis Grizzles on Monday (Jan. 3), where he sat court-side.

It appears that he has still not left NYC since he took off his Bucs jersey at the Jets game, and has been loving his time in the Big Apple. Most recently, he linked up with Brooklyn drill rap icon Fivio Foreign and New York Giants football player Jaylon Smith for a studio session.

Although AB dropped his own song in the aftermath of his Bucs departure, he was actually with Fivio to check out some of his new music. Over the last month, Fivio has been teasing his new song with samples Destiny's Child's classic hit "Say My Name."

In a video that surfaced of Fivio, AB and Smith in the studio, Fivio plays his friends a longer version of the song than the original snippet he previewed in December.

Fivio still has not revealed the mystery feature on the song which he originally mentioned when he announced the song, which will presumably land on his upcoming debut album, The Bible.

After hearing this longer snippet, are you excited for Fivio's new hit song?