mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Tells A Candid Tale On New Single "Story Time"

Alex Zidel
September 10, 2021 09:12
842 Views
81
14
RichFish, LLC./Columbia RecordsRichFish, LLC./Columbia Records
RichFish, LLC./Columbia Records

Story Time
Fivio Foreign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
98% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fivio Foreign follows up his standout "DONDA" feature with his new single "Story Time."


Fivio Foreign might be on the best run of his career thus far. The Brooklyn drill rapper has been a staple in the scene for a few years and following his standout appearance on Kanye West's tenth studio album, DONDA, Fivio is right back at it with his latest single, titled "Story Time."

Hip-hop fans have been raving about Fivio Foreign's verse on "Off The Grid" for the better part of the last month, and the 31-year-old rapper has officially returned with a new single, telling another reflective tale about his time behind bars. The song was produced by AyooAA, SavBeats, and 808k Antares, and the video was directed by Alonzo Hellerbach.

Check out "Story Time" below and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics:

He walked in the spot
They told him, "Strip, cough, squat"
The C.O. just told him that this is procedure but he knew in his mind that he was doin' a lot
He had to figure it out and then learn all the rules and then follow them, like it or not
He caught a new charge 'cause he had a little weed
Tryna sneak this shit in, it was right in his sock
Yeah, they had him intake for like a week
They hate his guts, they think he killed police
They made it super cold with the AC
They ain't give him no blanket, they ain't give him no sheets

Fivio Foreign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  1
  14
  842
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fivio Foreign new music brooklyn storytime
14 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fivio Foreign Tells A Candid Tale On New Single "Story Time"
81
14
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject