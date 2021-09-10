Fivio Foreign Tells A Candid Tale On New Single "Story Time"

Fivio Foreign might be on the best run of his career thus far. The Brooklyn drill rapper has been a staple in the scene for a few years and following his standout appearance on Kanye West's tenth studio album, DONDA, Fivio is right back at it with his latest single, titled "Story Time."

Hip-hop fans have been raving about Fivio Foreign's verse on "Off The Grid" for the better part of the last month, and the 31-year-old rapper has officially returned with a new single, telling another reflective tale about his time behind bars. The song was produced by AyooAA, SavBeats, and 808k Antares, and the video was directed by Alonzo Hellerbach.

Check out "Story Time" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

He walked in the spot

They told him, "Strip, cough, squat"

The C.O. just told him that this is procedure but he knew in his mind that he was doin' a lot

He had to figure it out and then learn all the rules and then follow them, like it or not

He caught a new charge 'cause he had a little weed

Tryna sneak this shit in, it was right in his sock

Yeah, they had him intake for like a week

They hate his guts, they think he killed police

They made it super cold with the AC

They ain't give him no blanket, they ain't give him no sheets