The working relationship between Mase and Fivio Foreign was unknown to many but became the focal point of conversations about contracts. We've widely reported on artists speaking about their deals, often in a way that is less than favorable as they complain about feeling swindled. Prior to receiving their big breaks or viral moments that help catapult them into the spotlight, artists often sign contracts without thoroughly investigating what is being offered, and while it is unclear if Fivio read between the lines of his deal, he revealed that when he signed with Mase, he received a $5,000 advance.

Mase would later come forward to detail his side of the story, admitting that he did give Fivio $5K, but that wasn't all that the Drill rapper received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame)

"At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000... because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be, because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out," he explained while on Million Dollaz worth of Game. It seemed that they had a 50/50 deal, but because Mase spent money on expenses, he needed to recoup that. "Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000. The reason why it went down to $700,000 is that when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000."

Following the revelation, Fivio returned to tease a new track and he had rapper Mellow Rackz by his side. The two have been presenting themselves as the next "it" couple in Rap, and in Fivio's video, she kisses all over his face as he plays a new song that samples Mase's 1997 hit, "Tell Me What You Want" featuring Total.

Fivio's track has been praised by his fans as having viral potential, so check out the snippet and revisit Mase's classic below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Fivio Foreign âï¸ (@fivioforeign_8fs)