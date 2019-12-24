mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Teams Up With Christian Combs For One More 2019 Banger, "Freak"

Noah C
December 24, 2019 17:28
Freak
Fivio Foreign Feat. King Combs

Fivio Foreign ending his big year with a bang.


Last week, Jay-Z shared a TIDAL playlist of his favorite songs of 2019. Among a bunch of big names, like Drake, Nipsey HussleTravis Scott and Rick Ross, was Fivio Foreign. The large faction of people who trust Jay's taste and will make sure to run through all of his picks will be fortunate enough to be turned on to Fivio Foreign's "Big Drip" - a song that ruled the streets of Brooklyn this summer. 

Fivio ensured that he wouldn't be a one-hit-wonder by quickly dropping a ferocious EP, Pain and Love. After that he signed a seven-figure deal with Columbia Records, which has always pushed him to keep it moving. Earlier this month, he dropped a collaboration with Rich The Kid titled "Richer Than Ever". Now, he's back with another smash featuring Christian Combs (aka King Combs). While Combs is a Los Angeles-native, he's got strong blood ties to New York. "Freak" has the kind of boisterous beat that is emblematic of the BK Drill movement. Fivio Foreign tweeted today that he's "Going Crazy All 2020" and we can't wait to see it. 

Quotable Lyrics

Only fuck cause she a freak, head game too elite
Knees weak, she lookin at me like I'm something to eat
Throw the stacks and they running from me
In the Tahoe, put it under the seat

- Fivio Foreign

