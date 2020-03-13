Fivio Foreign is one of the trailblazing new rappers out of Brooklyn that you definitely need to know right now. Fresh off releasing the remix to his breakout single "Big Drip" featuring Lil Baby and Quavo, Fivio decided to take a quick visit to HOT 97 to give Paul Rosenberg the rundown on new music arriving soon, how he found out about the death of fellow drill emcee Pop Smoke and a clarification behind his business dealings with Mase.



After explaining his disbelief when people first started blowing up his phone the day Pop Smoke died, Fivio put the loss into perspective by saying it was the first death he's truly felt since his mom passed away in his arms from a stroke a few years ago. Fivio then went on to explain that the situation with Mase started after he dropped "Blixky Inna Box" with Jay Dee and Dee Savv, saying, "[Mase] was hip to the sound, to the Brooklyn drill sound." After Mase showed interest in signing all three guys, Fivio then confirmed that it was strictly a "production deal" on his end, further adding, "He don't own none of my publishing." This of course contradicts heavily with 50 Cent's claim last month that alluded to Fivio being stuck in an unfair publishing deal with Mase. Mase later denied that story himself, and it looks like Fivio just gave us a better understanding of the situation overall.

Watch Fivio Foreign's full interview with Paul Rosenberg for HOT 97 below, which breaks down a few more things regarding his business with Mase and the new seven-figure publishing deal he just signed with Sony/ATV: