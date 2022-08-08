Fivio Foreign suggested that he "single handily" revived Ma$e's career in a video shared on social media. In the clip, the Brooklyn rapper can be seen listening to Ma$e's Harlem World single, "What You Want."

"Single handidly bringing n****s bacc to life," Fivio captioned the post, adding laughing and fire emojis.

Fivio had previously teased that he was working on a song sampling the track, sharing a snippet of the music in a video taken from the studio on social media, earlier this month.



The comments come after Fivio and Ma$e called each other out on the Million Dollaz worth of Game podcast, last month. Fivio had claimed that Ma$e only gave him $5,000 as an advance when he signed him, but Ma$e disputed the story, clarifying that much more money came later.

"At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000... because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be, because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out," Ma$e explained on the podcast. "Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000. The reason why it went down to $700,000 is that when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000."

Check out Fivio's recent post below.

