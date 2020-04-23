Fivio Foreign Snags Meek Mill For Booming Single "Demons & Goblins"

Coming through booming with his new mixtape 800 B.C. (Before Corona) tonight, Fivio Foreign is ensuring that he remains on your radar for the foreseeable future. In the last several months, he has emerged as one of the most exciting rappers from Brooklyn, which is quite a task in itself. With such a strong drill scene, Fivio Foreign has contributed some major bops that have convinced listeners to pay attention to him. Signing a deal with Columbia Records, he's officially ready to paint his name in the stars.

One of the songs included on the eight-track collection is "Demons & Goblins," which features established Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. The two suit each other styles very well with Meek comfortably side-stepping into Fivio Foreign's world.

This one is definitely right up Fivio's alley. It will be out across the globe at midnight but, right now, feel free to preview or stream it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***as be whacked for talkin' 'bout me

Now who was you sayin'?

I'm smokin' you n***as every category

Now who was you playin'?

I really ball, make a mill with the love

I can switch up the hand

My dawg so savage, when he catch an opp

He do a dance