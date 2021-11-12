Fivio Foreign Slides On New Freestyle "Squeeze"

The wave of momentum Fivio Foreign is riding right now is not easy to replicate. The second half of 2021 has been very kind to him, as his "Off the Grid" feature and Lil Tjay and Kay Flock collaboration have both landed hit Billboard Hot 100 listings.

Now, Fivio is back to paving his own way, dropping "Squeeze (Freestyle)" exclusively on YouTube Friday (Nov. 12).

Over the Brooklyn drill production that soundtracked his rise to prominence, Fivio sounds hungrier than ever. "Squeeze" only lasts around two minutes long, but he makes his presence felt.

Fivio opens the song with a statement in his first few bars, saying even if you're acquainted with him, you don't get any friendly discounts: "N***a, why would I give you a free verse, when it's fifteen-hundred for my t-shirt?"

Throughout the track, his allusions to his tall stature and alcohol getting him going have him sounding like a lyrical giants. If his assertion that this is a freestyle is true, "Squeeze" is an impressive feat of topical focus and charisma.

In an Instagram post from last night promoting the song, he says he is looking to continue dropping music every Friday for the foreseeable future: "OUT NOW. Dis my shyt. Dis how it feel to have da Green Light. I mite drop every Friday. Dis Strictly For The Streets #FiviFridays. LINK IN BIO"

Quotable Lyrics

When I fuck, she ain't gettin' a call back

They be fallin' in love with my tall ass

If you owe me, you pay me in all cash

When I see him, it's gettin' me more mad

Wanna kill him, so don't get the bork ass

When I run in your crib, it's a door dash

Check out Fivio Foreign's new freestyle "Squeeze" below.