The past 12 months have probably felt like a dream for Fivio Foreign. The Brooklyn rapper was incarcerated for a few months before his release in July. His "First Day Home" on Funk Flex's show proved that he leveled up his bars during his time behind bars, and he proved it once again on Kanye West's "Off The Grid." The Donda collab was the beginning of a strong working relationship with Kanye West who will be executive producing Fivio's debut album.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Fivio's forthcoming album, B.I.B.L.E is set to drop on April 8th after facing a slight pushback. This morning, the rapper shared the official cover art for the project with a message to his fans. "It’s a Blessing to announce my 1st Album on my birthday," he wrote. "The love y’all show me mean so much to me. LMK who y’all think is on this album. April 8 we gon shake up the game a little bit."

Fivio Foreign's unveiled a handful of singles in anticipation of his forthcoming project. Earlier this year, the rapper released "City Of Gods" ft Kanye West and Alicia Keys, which appeared on Donda 2. Last week, the rapper connected with Quavo for their new track, "Magic City." There's also rumors that a posthumous appearance from Pop Smoke will land on the project but that's yet to be confirmed.