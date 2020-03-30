Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign sees how crazy things got in New York with the coronavirus. The city has been hit hard with it, resulting in some truly troubling times for residents across all boroughs. As the threat continues to grow, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that more than half of all New Yorkers would end up being infected with COVID-19. That brought Fivio Foreign to get tested, but it turns out he's all good.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old "Big Drip" rapper let the world know that he had gotten a test to find out if he has coronavirus and the results came back negative.

"Got my corona virus test results bacc.. I’m good people stay safe out there," he wrote, reassuring fans and encouraging everyone to continue social distancing and sheltering at home.

New York is one of the most affected areas in the United States, quickly seeing the number of confirmed cases and deaths grow in recent weeks. Fivio Foreign did the responsible thing by getting tested, but he also has access to tests because of his status as a famous rapper. Others have not been able to find any tests.

