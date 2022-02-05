Ever since Fivio Foreign's show-stopping, long-winded feature on "Off The Grid," the fourth song from Kanye West's August 2021 Donda album, he and Ye have had a close relationship. Ye's affinity for the Brooklyn drill rapper had led to much more collaboration between the two, and it seems like they are just getting started.

Now, it seems that Ye will return the favor to Fivio, gifting him a feature verse that will hopefully land on his forthcoming debut album The Bible. Fivio tweeted that this feature verse will be the best of 2022: "I ain’t gon Lie Ye gave me the Feature of the Yr.. He was talkin 2 crazy on that verse."

Along with this, as Fivio announced around the time Donda dropped, Kanye will be the executive producer of the album. While there is no release date yet for the project, Fivio has been teasing other songs for the album as well, such as the Destiny's Child inspired track.

Fivio will also have his hand in the making of Donda's follow-up sequel, as he and Ye have been sen together in the studio sessions for the album, which is supposed to release on Feb. 22.

While this is an unexpected friendship, Ye and Fivio seem to have great chemistry, as they both laid killer verses on top of the drill beat provided on the second half of "Off The Grid." That song included some of West's best rapping in years, so it will be intriguing to see the verse he gave to Fivio.