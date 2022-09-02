Fivio Foreign has had a phenomenal 2022.

The Brooklyn rapper went from buzzing in the streets of New York to having Kanye West executive produce his debut album B.I.B.L.E. Although Fivio has yet to establish veteran status in the game, his confidence suggests otherwise. On Thursday, he took to say that he and Jay-Z "brought bacc long verses." The "Say My Name" rapper is referring to Hov's 4-minute, one take verse on DJ Khaled's "God Did" from his album of the same name.

Fans flooded the comments with mixed feelings on Fivio's polarizing statement. "Just say 'I liked hov’s verse,'" one fan wrote. Another added, "I was upset at first. But to be honest. Fivio verse on off the grid was the first long verse lol." This isn't the first time the rapper's comments had the internet buzzing. Last month, he suggested that he "single handily" revived Ma$e's career after the two went back and forth on social media over a former contract dispute. The "City of Gods" star said of his $5000 contract with Ma$e, “I thought that s** was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That s*** ain’t last two weeks.”

On Thursday, Fivio made headlines once again after he seemingly threw subs at girlfriend Mello Rackz by posting a video with the mother of his children. The video was posted just hours after Rackz shared to Instagram that she is single. "N***** be acting up round ya b day ur not slick," she wrote. Before posting the shady video, Fivio responded, "Keep that same energy."

Do you think Fivio helped bring back long verses?