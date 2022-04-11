Of the debut albums that have dropped in 2022 so far, Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.E. is arguably one of the most impressive. Even earning him flowers from the likes of Nicki Minaj, the New York-born spitter has done all he can to secure the title of King of New York in the eyes and hearts of his fans.

During a recent interview with Complex, Fivio revealed that he's eyeing something even bigger than the aforementioned crown, while also dishing on what we can expect from the forthcoming deluxe edition of his recent arrival.

As Uproxx points out, some were surprised to see that Fivio's feature list – though impressive – didn't include any of his fellow drill artists. Instead, the 32-year-old worked with huge names like Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, and A$AP Rocky, just to name a few.

"Right now, I'm elevated," the father of two told the publication. "For sure, I want to help people and put people on... But I wanted to have elevated, lit songs. I was thinking about going viral," he explained.





That doesn't mean that Fiv is opposed to working with his contemporaries in the future, though. "I got a couple [drill] n*ggas on the deluxe," he teased, although he didn't list who we might expect to hear from.

Elsewhere in the Complex interview, the "What's My Name" hitmaker spoke on his experience working with Mama Minaj on "We Go Up," saying, "You do a song with Nicki, and it's different from doing a song with anybody else. She doesn't really mix with a lot of people, so this is a blessing."

Read the full conversation with Fivio Foreign here, and let us know if you're looking forward to the deluxe edition of B.I.B.L.E. in the comment section.

