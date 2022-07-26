Fivio Foreign got candid when discussing the death of Pop Smoke with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, admitting that it "hit hard." Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion on February 19, 2020.

“I was just in the studio with him, me, him and Polo the night before,” Fivio explained on the show. “He had flew out that same night. He was in New York the night before it happened, so he had flew out, and I didn’t know he flew out, so when I saw the shit on Instagram and I saw n****s reposting it, I’m like, ‘Why n****s posting fake news like that?'”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He continued: “I know the n***a not in L.A. Home invasion, but he don’t live in L.A.? It was true, and I’m like, ‘Oh shit.’ I was getting so many calls, and that’s when I knew it was really true with the calls I was getting. That shit hit hard. It hit everybody hard.”

At the time of his death, Smoke was one of the biggest names in the New York drill scene. His hit song, "Dior," has been certified platinum by the RIAA three times over. He's had two posthumous albums released in the time since his death, including 2020's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, and 2021's Faith.

Fivio added that he was concerned the drill scene would "die out" following Smoke's passing.

Check out Fivio's appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast below.

