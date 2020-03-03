mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Puts In "Lightwork" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
March 03, 2020 15:26
Lightwork Freestyle
Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign teams up with UK's Pressplay Media for his latest freestyle.


From the success of "Big Drip," Fivio Foreign became one of the hot new rappers emerging out of New York these days in wake of the drill scene that's making international waves, especially in the UK. Fivio's hit single was produced by Axl Beats who's been one of the leading producers in UK's drill scene.

Fivio returned with a quick freestyle in collaboration with UK's Pressplay Media. With Yoz Beats holding it down on the production, Fivio's back in action with his ad-libs taking the forefront to his bars which at points come across as space filler. His charisma and confidence shine bright on this quick freestyle as his energetic bars prove to be just as infectious as his ad-libs.

Peep his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
I had to do what they couldn't
They told me kill 'em with kindness
So I wrote kindness on a bullet
Cock back, pull it (bow)
Too sauce, pudding

Fivio Foreign
Fivio Foreign yoz beats uk freestyle
