When it comes to music discussion, few topics interest and divide fans more than the question of a big artist's doppelgängers in the next generation: who's the next 2Pac, who's the next Prince, or in today's case, who's the next Michael Jackson? Producer LondonOnDaTrack tweeted last night: "Who is the closest to Michael Jackson of our generation?", to which New York drill star Fivio Foreign responded with a simple "Chris Brown" and an exclamation point.

While Fivio didn't elaborate much on the pick, it's easy to see why the Virginia native is being compared to pop's most famous star. What's more is that Fivio is far from the first to draw the parallels, with artists like 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Boosie Badazz, and many more also likening the two. Brown recently thanked Boosie for the comparison, 50 has drawn ire for saying Chris Brown is better than MJ, while Bieber likened Brown to a mix between MJ and 2Pac.

Both are singer-dancers known for their choreography, stage presence, and ability to impress a crowd with their voice and moves. Both artists have also carved out massive pop-centric careers despite pulling from other influences before making it big (Chris Brown is influenced by hip-hop and R&B for much of his pop material, whereas MJ had his roots in disco and more classic R&B). Chris Brown even has a few Michael Jackson quotes that inspire him to work harder, so it's clear that he is honored and embraces the comparison.

Chris Brown performs during a Michael Jackson Tribute onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California - Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

Their commercial success is also nothing to scoff at. Chris Brown is one of the most commercially successful R&B stars of all time, selling over 193 million records worldwide and having 106 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, more than any other R&B artist in history. The Grammy-winning artist has also won four Billboard Music Awards. MJ, much like Breezy, dominated the charts during his time. He sold over 400 million records and racked up 15 Grammy wins.

While MJ's legacy is clearly tough to beat on any objective or subjective metric, Chris Brown's commercial success, skillset, and use of other genres in the pop world make the comparison a no-brainer.

Chris Brown dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's iconic music video "Thriller" attends THRILLER presented by legendary music producer Quincy Jones and Drai's LIVE at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell on October 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada - Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Drai's Beachclub Nightclub

Neither artist is free from controversy and public derision, too. MJ was infamous for his relationship with his young fans, which was presented as exploitative during 2019's Leaving Neverland documentary, and has gone on to tarnish his legacy, although his estate denies the allegations. Breezy, on the other hand, pled guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, a crime that still follows discussion around him to this day.

Regardless of the artists' previous crimes or controversies, their impact on pop culture and the music world is undeniable, and so are their similarities. Some Twitter users, reacting to Fivio's praise, have their doubts, however. One fan brought up that MJ had to be escorted by military and police in every country he toured and was welcomed by political leaders upon arrival, a level of fame that Chris Brown has not yet attained. One user wrote "Ain't nobody touching his gloves", with another stating that Chris would have to be "global and impactful for decades... an outstanding humanitarian, [and] must influence the entire music industry and society as we know it."

LondonOnDaTrack's question also brought artists like The Weeknd and Beyoncé into the conversation. You can see a sample of Twitter's reaction to Chris Brown being the MJ of this generation below.

Let us know how you would answer London's question in the comment section.