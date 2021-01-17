mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Joins The Plug & M24 On "Fashion"

Aron A.
January 17, 2021 11:00
M24 & Fivio Foreign make the Brooklyn-London connection on The Plug's "Fashion."


You can draw many comparisons between London and New York City. For one, they're both fashion-forward places that often set the trends instead of following them. Secondly, the recent insurgence of drill music across the world is largely due to its success in both London and New York City, specifically Brooklyn.

UK producer The Plug has merged those commonalities for his latest banger, "Fashion." The Plug enlists M24 and Fivio Foreign to get the job done on this record. The two rappers connect over a glossy yet bleak drill production where they offer tons of flexes with high-energetic flows. 

Along with the release of this record, Fivio Foreign also recently appeared on Funk Flex's new single, "Game Time."

Check out The Plug's new collaboration with M24 and Fivio Foreign below.

Quotable Lyrics
Baskets, shoot good you get drafted
What's crackin', I want whatever you jackin'
I need 40 for the backend
You don't want me, have to get this shit back in
Big drip when I hit 'em, it's splashin'

The Plug
