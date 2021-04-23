Fivio Foreign Is "Unruly" On His Upbeat New Single

Yesterday, reports surfaced that Fivio Foreign had reportedly been arrested in New Jersery while carrying a loaded handgun with a scrubbed-off serial number. His reported charges include the possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, resisting arrest, the possession of a defaced firearm, the possession of a firearm without the required permit, and more.

While fans continue to wait for more developments regarding Fivio Foreign's recent legal troubles, the rising New York artist and 2020 XXL Freshman has treated fans with a new single, titled "Unruly."

Produced by Nils and Kenny Beats, "Unruly" offers a new horn-driven take on the buzzing Brooklyn Drill genre and finds Fivio Foreign in his element, spitting spaced-out, yet energetic lines that fit perfectly over the upbeat production. Throughout the single, Fivio sprinkles in some pretty clever and humorous lines, including a reference to Drake's 2020 smash hit "Toosie Slide" and a comical bar in which he avidly requests the Illuminati's phone number.

"Unruly" also arrived alongside a crisp music video that's undoubtedly inspired by Lil Wayne's classic visuals for "A Milli." Check out the music video for Fivio Foreign new single "Unruly" below.

Quotable Lyrics

They cannot chill with the don (Theyâ can’t)

Them n*ggas scared (Them n*ggas scared)

You know what we really be on (On, bitch)

Look, take me to your king (Take me to your king)

I don't deal with the punks (I don't)

Uh (Uh), my heart cold (Heart cold)

All of my feelings is gone, ayy, ayy (Brr)