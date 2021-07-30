Fivio Foreign Is "Sh*tting" & "Pooping" On Thunderous Toosii Collab

Today, newly crowned XXL Freshman Toosii doubled down on all of the hype that he has built throughout 2021 and released the deluxe version to his May mixtape Thank You For Believing. By tacking on an additional ten tracks, Toosii's fan-favorite project went jumped from a 38-minute runtime to a whopping one-hour and eight-minute runtime, and but so far, fans aren't complaining one bit.

Like the original version of the project, Toosii kept the features on Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) to a minimum, but he did end up linking with Florida rapper Hotboii and Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign.



Toosii/Instagram

His collaboration with his fellow XXL Freshman alum has already been catching fan's attention, and while the song is unarguable a pure burst of energy, it's one line in particular that has fans talking about Toosii and Fivio's new team-up. Towards the end of Fivio's verse, the Brooklyn rapper randomly says, "Sh*tting, pooping, sh*tting, pooping " and while it's absolutely ridiculous, it somehow fits. Apparently, even Toosii and Fivio find it hilarious because the two rappers were seen on Instagram earlier today laughing about Fivio's absurd bar.

Check out the music video for the electrifying Toosii and Fivio Foreign collab from Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm ruthless, ice cream, scooping (Baow)

Sh*tting, pooping, sh*tting, pooping

I feel like the GOAT

I don't need none of your votes (I don't)

I don't like how you talking, girl, watch the approach

Can't ride my wave, I'ma blow up your boat (Baow, baow, baow)