mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Is "Sh*tting" & "Pooping" On Thunderous Toosii Collab

Joshua Robinson
July 30, 2021 17:46
79 Views
01
0
Toosii/UMG Recordings, Inc.Toosii/UMG Recordings, Inc.
Toosii/UMG Recordings, Inc.

Spin Music
Toosii Feat. Fivio Foreign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Toosii taps Fivio Foreign for "spin music," one of the new tracks from "Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation)."


Today, newly crowned XXL Freshman Toosii doubled down on all of the hype that he has built throughout 2021 and released the deluxe version to his May mixtape Thank You For Believing. By tacking on an additional ten tracks, Toosii's fan-favorite project went jumped from a 38-minute runtime to a whopping one-hour and eight-minute runtime, and but so far, fans aren't complaining one bit.

Like the original version of the project, Toosii kept the features on Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) to a minimum, but he did end up linking with Florida rapper Hotboii and Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign.

Screenshot of Toosii's Instagram 7/30/2021
Toosii/Instagram

His collaboration with his fellow XXL Freshman alum has already been catching fan's attention, and while the song is unarguable a pure burst of energy, it's one line in particular that has fans talking about Toosii and Fivio's new team-up. Towards the end of Fivio's verse, the Brooklyn rapper randomly says, "Sh*tting, pooping, sh*tting, pooping " and while it's absolutely ridiculous, it somehow fits. Apparently, even Toosii and Fivio find it hilarious because the two rappers were seen on Instagram earlier today laughing about Fivio's absurd bar.

Check out the music video for the electrifying Toosii and Fivio Foreign collab from Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation) below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm ruthless, ice cream, scooping (Baow)
Sh*tting, pooping, sh*tting, pooping
I feel like the GOAT
I don't need none of your votes (I don't)
I don't like how you talking, girl, watch the approach
Can't ride my wave, I'ma blow up your boat (Baow, baow, baow)

Toosii
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  79
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Toosii Fivio Foreign
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fivio Foreign Is "Sh*tting" & "Pooping" On Thunderous Toosii Collab
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject