Fivio Foreign Is Back With "Wetty"

It's generally agreed that Fivio Foreign was next up from the bubbling New York rap scene, once Pop Smoke got his due shine. Of course, Pop's death threw a wrench in things, and Fivio was definitely affected as fellow NYC rap colleague. Nonetheless, he's kept on working, even through a pandemic, the rapper has come through today with a brand new single, "Wetty." The record was released in audio form, but has quickly received a video treatment too, which you can watch here. The song chronicles Fivio's female companion misadventures, which begins with meeting a lady in the deli, with a booming beat that's perfectly in line with the NYC drill trend du jour.

The song is just another leak off the rapper's upcoming EP, which is slated for release next month. "Wetty" also follows on the heels of a big "Big Drip" remix, with the likes of Quavo and Lil Baby. It's safe to say, Fivio has all the right people in his corner and is on the fast-track to success. But, if you still don't know who he is, check out our Everything to Know feature here.

Are you a fan? Check out the new song and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics

She like, "How you put your words together so perfect?"

Bitch, I’m playin' Scrabble

I be just playin' with them bitches

I dip and I dabble

They don't got beef with you, girl

They just need a reason to tag you