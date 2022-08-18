Fivio Foreign Hits The UK In New "London Freestyle"

It's been a huge year for Fivio Foreign. Following a minor setback in 2021, he emerged victorious with his appearance on Kanye West's Donda. Ultimately, this sparked the beginning of their creative partnership and turned Fivio into one of the hottest artists of the year.

Following the release of The B.I.B.L.E, Fivio's back in action with his new "London Freestyle." It's a full circle moment that finds Fivio laying down bars over UK drill production, as he's done, while the video documents his recent journey to London including cameos from Jack Harlow and Alicia Keys.

Prior to the release of "London Freestyle," Fivio Foreign teased a new single that samples Mase's "Tell Me What You Want." However, it seems like the friction between the two might prevent the song from dropping.

Quotable Lyrics

This is Fivi' in rare form

I might do the Nikes for a year long

All of this diamonds'll get on

Can't sit at the table, your chair gone

