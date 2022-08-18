mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign Hits The UK In New "London Freestyle"

Aron A.
August 18, 2022 13:10
London Freestyle
Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign keeps his momentum high with "London Freestyle."


It's been a huge year for Fivio Foreign. Following a minor setback in 2021, he emerged victorious with his appearance on Kanye West's Donda. Ultimately, this sparked the beginning of their creative partnership and turned Fivio into one of the hottest artists of the year.

Following the release of The B.I.B.L.E, Fivio's back in action with his new "London Freestyle." It's a full circle moment that finds Fivio laying down bars over UK drill production, as he's done, while the video documents his recent journey to London including cameos from Jack Harlow and Alicia Keys.

Prior to the release of "London Freestyle," Fivio Foreign teased a new single that samples Mase's "Tell Me What You Want." However, it seems like the friction between the two might prevent the song from dropping.

Quotable Lyrics
This is Fivi' in rare form
I might do the Nikes for a year long
All of this diamonds'll get on
Can't sit at the table, your chair gone

Fivio Foreign
