Fivio Foreign Grabs Tory Lanez For Remix Of His Breakout Hit "Big Drip"

Hot off the release of his EP, Pain and Love, it was announced two weeks ago that Fivio Foreign signed a seven-figure deal with Columbia Records. The Brooklyn Drill artist's song "Big Drip" dropped in June and picked up steam throughout the summer. Its music video came out at the end of August but has already reached 3 millions plays on YouTube. The video shows Fivio and friends partying in the streets of his hometown, i.e. the kind of D.I.Y. video that usually preludes an artist's blowup. Tory Lanez hopping on the official remix of "Big Drip" will only help the song and the artist skyrocket even more.

Lanez, whose gearing up for the release of Chixtape 5 next month, brings the insane levels of energy necessary to match Fivio's explosive performance. Ad-libs and echoes punctuate the new verse so the song continuous remains an exhilarating punch to the face throughout.

Keep your eyes on Fivio Foreign. This surely won't be the last you hear from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil' mami, I'm married

If you keep it a secret

Then we can all be happy

You can post a picture

But you better not tag me (Better not tag me, lil' bitch)