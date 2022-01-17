Fivio Foreign is truly coming into his own these days. 2021 was filled with highs and lows for the Brooklyn artist. He went to prison, came home, then ended up on Kanye West's DONDA with a show-stealing verse. The rapper is currently on the path to releasing his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. which he previously told HNHH would drop back in 2019.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The rapper's continued to do the media rounds as he unloads new singles every few weeks. He recently sat down with Maino on the Kitchen Talk podcast where he discussedPop Smoke, the streets, and returning to the hood. When it comes to returning to his stomping grounds, the rapper put it plain and simple: "I don't go."

In a time where we've witnessed an increasing number of artists lose their lives in their hometowns, Fivio Foreign said that he doesn't enjoy the energy that surrounds him whenever he returns.

"Everybody be calling you, ‘come to the hood, come to the hood.’ They don’t really like you there, you know what I mean?” Fivio said. “It’s like they don’t like you, but they want you to come, and then... I don't know. I don’t like the energy."

Fivio explained that his fame attracts the police, who ultimately regard him as the issue. "The police, it’s like you go to the hood, the police think you’re the problem. You the artist, you the famous person, you got everybody outside, you the reason why n***as outside yelling and wildin', and drinking bottles.”

Check out the full interview below.