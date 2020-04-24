Fivio Foreign Drops Off 8-Track EP "800 B.C." Ft. Meek Mill, Quavo, Lil Baby, Lil Tjay

To help promote his album, Fivio Foreign put in some virtual work. The Brooklyn drill rapper shared his latest release, 800 B.C., on Friday (April 23), and instead of moping about being under quarantine, Fivio completed an online tour. Many artists have chosen to postpone their projects until governments open outside once again, but Fivio Foreign decided to hit the ground running, regardless of his circumstances.

800 B.C. boasts productions by the likes of 808 Melo, Axl Beats, Yamaica, Brodeaux, Non Native, and SZAMZ. There are also a handful of artists who lend their vocals to the project including Meek Mill, Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and Quavo. You'll recognize a few tracks like "Big Drip" and "Wetty," so see what else Fivio Foreign has cooked up with his eight-track EP and let us know which song is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Drive By

2. Wetty

3. Big Drip

4. Demons & Gobins ft. Meek Mill

5. Awesome

6. Ambition ft. Lil Tjay

7. Issa Vibe

8. Big Drip (Remix) ft. Lil Baby, Quavo