Fivio Foreign Drops New Banger "Trust"

Mitch Findlay
November 27, 2020 11:33
Trust
Fivio Foreign
Produced by axl beats

Keeping the momentum rolling, Fivio Foreign & AXL Beats reunite for the melodic new Brooklyn drill banger "Trust."


Fivio Foreign remains one of the most compelling voices in the Brooklyn Drill movement, and today he comes through with another new banger in "Trust." Once again reuniting with frequent collaborator AXL Beats, Fivio opts to switch the style up and come through with a more melodic offering. At least, that's the vibe provided by the production, which centers around a guitar chord progression that would sound serene under different circumstances. But this is Fivio Foreign we're talking about, and he's never been one to let his guard down. 

"Woo (Woo), everybody on the floor, We don't knock, we shoot through the door," he spits. "We give a fuck who the King of New York / I say what I mean when I talk / The hood ain't showin' no remorse." There's an unapologetic nature to his lyricism, made all the more intimidating when paired with his explosive delivery. Juxtaposed against AXL's instrumental, the end result is interesting to behold, a blend that's at once confident and vaguely bittersweet. 

Check the official video for yourself now (which features a cameo appearance from the late King Von), and show some love to the trusted combo of Fivio Foreign and AXL Beats in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Woo, everybody on the floor 
We don't knock, we shoot through the door
We give a fuck who the King of New York
I say what I mean when I talk, huh
The hood ain't showin' no remorse

Fivio Foreign
