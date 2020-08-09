Rumors surrounding the condition of Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign were swirling last night as reports from Atlanta said that the vehicle he was in had been shot at. There were even videos emerging from the scene as numerous cop cars were covering a block in the city. To make matters worse, Murda Beatz went on his Snapchat story and said "RIP Fivio" which lead many to believe that the artist had been killed.

Thankfully, the rumors were immediately put to rest as Kenny Beats took to Twitter, saying "I just got word that Fivio is OK." This led to a chain reaction of others noting their interactions with the artist. Later last night, Fivio confirmed his condition by posting a video of himself at a restaurant, to his Instagram story.

The misinformation about Fivio's potential death led to a lot of confusion on social media, with some offering premature condolences. Many also noted that Fivio was close with Pop Smoke, who was tragically murdered earlier this year. However, everyone breathed a sigh of relief knowing that Fivio is still alive and in good spirits.

As for the alleged shooting, the circumstances surrounding it are still unclear so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.