Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray & Queen Naija Tribute Destiny's Child In "Say My Name" Music Video

Fivio Foreign recreates iconic Destiny's Child music videos in the "Say My Name" visuals with Coi Leray and Queen Naija.

It was a long time coming but finally, Fivio Foreign blessed fans with his debut album, The B.I.B.L.E. in its entirety. The rapper's new project boasts an array of guest features but fans have praised his flip of Destiny's Child "Say My Name." The rapper flipped the iconic single into an R&B-infused single with assistance from Coi Leray and Queen Naija. Today, they unveiled the official visuals for the record which takes influence from some of Destiny's Child's most memorable videos like "Say My Name," "Soldier," and "Survivor."

Fivio previously detailed the difficulties in getting the Destiny's Child sample cleared ahead of the album's release. Beyonce reportedly had to approve of the record first, but she apparently had a few requests for Fivio.

"She had to hear it. She heard it. It was a little vulgar, a little bit for her, at first," he told Hot 97 earlier this year. "I cleaned it up, I cleaned it up a lot. It was like, 'You can't be talking about girls like that!'

Check out the music video above.