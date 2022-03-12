We were close to seeing Kanye West and Jay-Z reunite in the studio, according to Fivio Foreign. Watch The Throne is arguably one of the greatest joint Hip Hop projects to date, and fans have been eagerly waiting on news of Ye and Jay colliding once again for Pt. 2. Things haven't quite materialized to the music world's content, but Fivio recently shared on Complex Brackets that Jay was supposed to make an appearance on Donda 2.

Fivio joined Alicia Keys on West's "City of Gods" from the Stem Player-only record and revealed that Jay was also supposed to drop a verse on the track.

“I had the skeleton of it. I had the beat and Ye was like, 'This sh*t is so fire. We gonna get Hov on it and we gonna go crazy,'" Fivio recalled. "He’s like, ‘I’m going to get Alicia Keys to sing it.'" Kanye is known for wanting things done on his time, and Fivio suggested that because West had plans for a certain release date, he left Jay in the dust.

“He wanted it out so fast," said Fivio. "He’s like, 'I’mma just do a verse. So, he did the verse, got Alicia Keys on it, she ate that sh*t up, easy. She different." Watch Fivio chop it up with Complex Brackets below.