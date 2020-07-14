Fivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Phresher On Massive "All The Smoke 2.0"

Phresher is ready to have the summer on smash. The rapper returned this weekend with his latest project, Brick By Brick which includes a slew of high-profile features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to Fivio Foreign who appears on "All The Smoke 2.0." Phresher brought the Brooklyn drill energy to the equation with the addition of Fivio and extends his reach out to the Billboard Dollar Baby clique with Stunna 4 Vegas. It's an eclectic group of collaborators that you may have not expected on the same track but they make their presence felt. Their charisma and massive presence on wax match the energy of the triumphant instrumental with animated punchlines and blunt-force ad-libs.

Check out a highlight off of Phresher's Brick By Brick EP below.

Quotable Lyrics

Heart cold, frozen

I done run out of emotions

Hennessy, postin'

I see an opp and I'mma choke him

Aye, aye, aye

They know I'm heavily focused

They know I'm heavily focused

They threw shots, they missed

Them n***as better reload it