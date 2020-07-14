mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Phresher On Massive "All The Smoke 2.0"

Aron A.
July 14, 2020 19:18
150 Views
11
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

All The Smoke 2.0
Phresher Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas  & Fivio Foreign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Phresher comes through with the visuals for "All The Smoke 2.0" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas and Fivio Foreign.


Phresher is ready to have the summer on smash. The rapper returned this weekend with his latest project, Brick By Brick which includes a slew of high-profile features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to Fivio Foreign who appears on "All The Smoke 2.0." Phresher brought the Brooklyn drill energy to the equation with the addition of Fivio and extends his reach out to the Billboard Dollar Baby clique with Stunna 4 Vegas. It's an eclectic group of collaborators that you may have not expected on the same track but they make their presence felt. Their charisma and massive presence on wax match the energy of the triumphant instrumental with animated punchlines and blunt-force ad-libs.

Check out a highlight off of Phresher's Brick By Brick EP below.

Quotable Lyrics 
Heart cold, frozen
I done run out of emotions
Hennessy, postin'
I see an opp and I'mma choke him
Aye, aye, aye
They know I'm heavily focused
They know I'm heavily focused
They threw shots, they missed
Them n***as better reload it

Phresher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  150
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Phresher Stunna 4 Vegas Fivio Foreign
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Phresher On Massive "All The Smoke 2.0"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject