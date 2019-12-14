Fivio Foreign & Rich The Kid Form Interborough Connection On "Richer Than Ever"

Fivio Foreign's "Big Drip" smoldered in the streets of Brooklyn this past summer. It was the kind of track that made such a loud thump when it dropped that it was enough for people to place their faith in the artist. By October, Fivio signed a seven-figure deal with Columbia Records. While "Big Drip" may be his only certified hit so far, his Pain and Love EP has three other songs that are just as aggressively attractive.

His new song with Rich The Kid, "Richer Than Ever", makes use of the same formula that proved so fruitful on that EP. It's littered with ad-libs, the bars are unleashed in powerful bursts and the deep sub-bass repeatedly jolts you. Could you blame him for sticking to the code? It would be premature to switch up now, when this BK Drill sound might be on the verge of a takeover.

"Richer Than Ever" comes accompanied by a music video featuring both the rappers, their entourages, solo cups and stacks of cash.

Quotable Lyrics

Said “aye” three times and made it the littiest letter

(Aye! Aye! Aye!)

Look what they did, I’m better (uh)

Can’t walk in my shoes, (nah)

And you can’t fit in this sweater

- Fivio Foreign