Fivio Foreign & Polo G Get Fans Moving With "Bop It"

He's one of the leading voices of the Brooklyn drill scene and he's definitely an artist on the rise. Fivio Foreign may be the oldest XXL Freshman in the 2020 class, but he's earned his spot on the list. The rapper has consistently delivered singles and projects that have set him apart from other artists in the game, and he hopes to continue his rise with his latest single, "Bop It" featuring Polo G.

We live in an age where artists' songs reach the top of the charts after going viral because of a dance craze, and "Bop It" may be the next on the list. In the music video to his latest single, Fivio shows the world how to do the "Bop It" dance, so expect to see fans attempting to pull this one off across all social media platforms. In the meantime, stream Fivio Foreign and Polo G's single and let us know what you think of "Bop It."

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty bangin', he young with an old soul

Chains swangin', baguette with the rose gold

I might switch up the drip in VLONE clothes

Cap-a-lot got the game in the strong hold

If you pop forty, buckin' like DMX

The red tips and hollows gon' eat his flesh