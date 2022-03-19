In today's social media age, artists are releasing new songs and projects almost every single week. If you are a music listener, this is pretty great as you are constantly being hit with a stream of something new. Regardless, this can also prove to be overwhelming as there is too much music to keep track of. Thankfully, our "Fire Emoji" playlist is here to save the day, as we constantly update you with the tracks you should be listening to.

This week was a lot easier to manage, as there are only two new additions to the playlist. The first of which comes from none other than Fivio Foreign, who just dropped off a new track with Quavo called "Magic City." These two came through with an absolute banger, and there is no denying this will get a lot of play throughout the summer months.

Next up on the list is the collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray called "Blick Blick." This is a song that fans were not expecting, however, it was most definitely a pleasant surprise that helped bolster an otherwise quiet week in the world of music.

You can check out the latest "Fire Emoji" update, down below. Also, stay tuned for more updates, on a weekly basis.